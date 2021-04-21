Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY remained flat at $$17.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

