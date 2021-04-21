Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 2,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,557,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

