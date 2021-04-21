Everest Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Everest has a market cap of $111.94 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

