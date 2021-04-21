Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.05. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

