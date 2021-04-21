Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0236 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $236.49 million and $4.92 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00278191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.89 or 0.01013985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.62 or 0.99432481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00626000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,466,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,278,466 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

