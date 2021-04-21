Everipedia Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.93 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $236.65 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,482,857 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,381,911 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.