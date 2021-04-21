Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 204,861 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

