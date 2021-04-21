Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. 11,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,518. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

