Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $1,300,116 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

