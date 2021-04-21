Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,255 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.36 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.86 and its 200 day moving average is $474.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

