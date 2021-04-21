Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 49,785 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,785 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. The company had a trading volume of 745,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

