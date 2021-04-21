Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.63.

Shares of NFLX traded down $39.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.53 and a 200 day moving average of $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

