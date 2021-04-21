Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Rush Street Interactive worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

