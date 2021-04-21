Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 256.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.42% of Cameco worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 211,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,863. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,598,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

