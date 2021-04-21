Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

