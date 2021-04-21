Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17,534.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 66,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.