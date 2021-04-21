Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 596,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

