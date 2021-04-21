Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $607.36. 144,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $378.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.34. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

