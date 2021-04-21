Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $98.65 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.59% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $98,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,032,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,058. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

