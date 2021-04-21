Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,389 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 134,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

