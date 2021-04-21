Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Skillz worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 756,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

