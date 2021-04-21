Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,977. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average of $250.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

