Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $11.19 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000.

BALY stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

