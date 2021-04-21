Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,347 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of DraftKings worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 336,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

