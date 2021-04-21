Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

