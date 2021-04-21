Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 56,437 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $34,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

PGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,626. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

