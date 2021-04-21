Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

