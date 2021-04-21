Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

PM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. 106,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

