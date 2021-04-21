Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.44. 193,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.