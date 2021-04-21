ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $16,849.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $16,849.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003640 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.35 or 0.00793933 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015735 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 186.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

