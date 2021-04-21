ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley Sells 1,100 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,112.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.