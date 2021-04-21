EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.96 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $7.83 million and $2.96 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

