EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Reaches $139,310.84

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $139,310.84 and $96,237.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00060283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars.

