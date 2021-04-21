Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $51,089.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,506.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.27 or 0.04281051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.75 or 0.01716463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.63 or 0.00476757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.99 or 0.00729622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00538154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00431937 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00248795 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

