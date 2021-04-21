Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $148.28. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

