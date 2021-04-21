Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXTR opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $993,431. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

