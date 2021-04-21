Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

