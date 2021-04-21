Facebook (FB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.