Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 103.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

