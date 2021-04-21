Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 329.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

