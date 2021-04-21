Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

