Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $636,584.75 and $2,067.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.