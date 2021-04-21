Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $523.60 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $287.15 and a 52-week high of $536.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

