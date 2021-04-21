Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $111,104.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

