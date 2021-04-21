Falconswap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $18.51 million and $1.08 million worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

