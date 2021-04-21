FantasyGold Hits Market Capitalization of $150,129.93 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $150,129.93 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00273716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01027291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,739.35 or 1.00282019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00645685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

