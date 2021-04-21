Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

FMNB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

