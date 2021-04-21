Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $975,571.72 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,452. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

