FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

