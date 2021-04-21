Feathercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,319.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $72,319.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012674 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

